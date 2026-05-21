Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare For Kids Rechargeable toothbrush
New
Support
HX6500/33
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
Philips SonicareCharging base
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you