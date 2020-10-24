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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6511/02
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User manual
All (14)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Philips SonicareCharging base
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
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