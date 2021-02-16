2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
1 mode
1 brush head
Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our Quadpacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our Smartimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
4.3
of 5
1094
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
MoAl
16/02/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A Many Splendored Thing
Great purchase ! Battery is very good Price is great
Pros
Great battery life
Cons
Haven't found any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush
Benthambob
13/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
My new toothbrush is SUPERB
This product excedes all my expectations . I am amazed how much difference it has made to my oral hygiene . great product and wonderful aftersales service
Pros
Great construction and performance
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush
Lainley
16/05/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
My Sonicare electric toothbrush
I really like this toothbrush, works brilliantly. The battery life is so good compared to my previous electric toothbrush (different make). I’m very happy with it.
Pros
It cleans my teeth beautifully, good brushes
Cons
Nothing negative
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush