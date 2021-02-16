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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare EasyCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX6511/50

4.3
| (1094) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Better plaque removal
The unique dynamic cleaning action of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

Better plaque removal

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our Quadpacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our Smartimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

1094

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

16/02/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A Many Splendored Thing

Great purchase ! Battery is very good Price is great

Pros

Great battery life

Cons

Haven't found any

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush

13/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

My new toothbrush is SUPERB

This product excedes all my expectations . I am amazed how much difference it has made to my oral hygiene . great product and wonderful aftersales service

Pros

Great construction and performance

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush

16/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

My Sonicare electric toothbrush

I really like this toothbrush, works brilliantly. The battery life is so good compared to my previous electric toothbrush (different make). I’m very happy with it.

Pros

It cleans my teeth beautifully, good brushes

Cons

Nothing negative

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode

  2. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush