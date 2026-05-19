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  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
  • Brushing that counts. Habits that last.

New

Philips Sonicare For Kids SmartRechargeable toothbrush

HX6600/11

Brushing that counts. Habits that last.
The Sonicare For Kids Smart toothbrush makes brushing a game that kids want to be part of with the app, guided light and sound cues, and stickers for personalisation. Designed for longer and better brushing that is gentle yet effective.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Gently removes 2 x more plaque to prevent cavities

Brushing that counts. Habits that last.

  • Gently removes 2 x more plaque

  • Helps prevent cavities

  • Interactive app, fun brushing

  • 2 min Light and Sound timer

  • 21 day battery

Longer and better brushing with the Sonicare For Kids App

Longer and better brushing with the Sonicare For Kids App

Connect with the Sonicare For Kids app to make brushing fun and effective. Your child follows along with their brushing buddy, Sparkly, earning rewards and exploring new worlds as they build healthy habits. The app helps your child brush longer and better while giving you peace of mind.

Gently removes 2 x more plaque to help prevent cavities

Gently removes 2 x more plaque to help prevent cavities

Small teeth have big jobs to do, and this Sonicare For Kids brush head is ready to help keep them in great condition. With extra-long bristles that reach between teeth and into tricky spots, it removes more plaque with every brush*. It's a gentle, effective clean that helps protect against cavities.

Safe and gentle on growing teeth and gums

Safe and gentle on growing teeth and gums

With gentle and extra-gentle modes, Sonicare For Kids Smart cares for your child's smile at every stage. The kid-sized brush head and low vibrations help make brushing comfortable, so you can feel confident that they're getting a clean that's both gentle and effective.

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush