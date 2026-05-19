2 year warranty
Summer sale
Up to 60% OFF
New
HX6600/42
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
Gently removes 2 x more plaque
Helps prevent cavities
Interactive app, fun brushing
2 min Light and Sound timer
21 day battery
Connect with the Sonicare For Kids app to make brushing fun and effective. Your child follows along with their brushing buddy, Sparkly, earning rewards and exploring new worlds as they build healthy habits. The app helps your child brush longer and better while giving you peace of mind.
Small teeth have big jobs to do, and this Sonicare For Kids brush head is ready to help keep them in great condition. With extra-long bristles that reach between teeth and into tricky spots, it removes more plaque with every brush*. It's a gentle, effective clean that helps protect against cavities.
With gentle and extra-gentle modes, Sonicare For Kids Smart cares for your child's smile at every stage. The kid-sized brush head and low vibrations help make brushing comfortable, so you can feel confident that they're getting a clean that's both gentle and effective.
vs. a manual toothbrush