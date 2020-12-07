2 year warranty
Discontinued
3 modes
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
4.1
of 5
489
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Dell boy
07/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The sonicare works well
Works well teeth and gums feel very clean . Instructions provided are inadequate, no information on brush sync replacement reminder. and recharge alert indication.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6902/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6902/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Waldo2010
15/11/2018
United Kingdom
Very good product *****
I am very satisfied by using this product. I appreciate two cleaner bodies -
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/36 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/36 Sonic electric toothbrush
Higgieboy
04/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product and service
I have used Philips products for over thirty years. The sonic Tooth brush is an excellent product easy to use, cleans teeth beautifully. The service I received from Philips Coustomer Services was EXCEPTIONAL. Thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6902/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6902/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.