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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6902/02
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User manual
All (15)
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Philips SonicareCharging base
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
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