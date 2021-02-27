2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
5 modes
2 brush heads
UV brush head sanitiser
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
4.3
of 5
840
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Little Flower
27/02/2021
United Kingdom
An excellent toothbrush
I chose Excellent rating because this toothbrush has many extra features. It has a UV clean facility and a 3-week battery with an indicator to show how much charge remains. When charging, the display shows how far it has been charged. It has five different settings such as Clean, Sensitive, Refresh, Gum Care. It comes with a useful carry case and small portable charger for holiday use. It has served me well for ten years.
Pros
It has many different features
Cons
Cost
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Star10
22/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
An Excellent Item
I have had several electric tooth brushes over the years but this is the best. Functional, Flexible and certainly meets my personal needs.
Pros
Too many , it is just excellent.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Inca13
29/05/2017
United Kingdom
Definitely an improvement on previous Philips sonicare brush
Love Sonicare by Philips. Recommended by the hygienist. This is my third purchase and worth the money as results are great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode