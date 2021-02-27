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Philips Sonicare FlexCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6972/10

4.3
| (840) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Complete gum care
Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, the FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gums

Complete gum care

  • 5 modes

  • 2 brush heads

  • UV brush head sanitiser

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Improves gum health in only two weeks

Improves gum health in only two weeks

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

840

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

27/02/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An excellent toothbrush

I chose Excellent rating because this toothbrush has many extra features. It has a UV clean facility and a 3-week battery with an indicator to show how much charge remains. When charging, the display shows how far it has been charged. It has five different settings such as Clean, Sensitive, Refresh, Gum Care. It comes with a useful carry case and small portable charger for holiday use. It has served me well for ten years.

Pros

It has many different features

Cons

Cost

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

22/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

An Excellent Item

I have had several electric tooth brushes over the years but this is the best. Functional, Flexible and certainly meets my personal needs.

Pros

Too many , it is just excellent.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

29/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Definitely an improvement on previous Philips sonicare brush

Love Sonicare by Philips. Recommended by the hygienist. This is my third purchase and worth the money as results are great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex

  2. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode