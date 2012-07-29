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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCareSonic electric toothbrush

HX6982/03

4.1

| (48) Reviews

Advanced Cleaning

Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.

See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Advanced Cleaning

  • 3 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

48

Reviews

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A most useful product

One product not to be missed. It does a very good job and is certainly a lot better than your standard toothbrush. My dentist has no complaints either.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does what it says on the tin

My dentist recommended this toothbrush and I really can't imagine using anything else now. I have to admit that I initially baulked at the price. It's expensive, but dentist bills are too (as my dentist reminded me) and I'm certain that the more you pay on the one the less you'll end up paying on the other. In fact, now I think about it, I'm confident this toothbrush has paid for itself. Personally, I find dental care a great big bore, but using the right tools minimizes the effort and maximizes the results. Best toothbrush I've ever owned.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very easy to use and clean teeth

Best tooth brush I have used --teeth feel so clean and sparkly clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 