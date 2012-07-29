2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX6982/10
3 modes
2 brush heads
UV brush head sanitiser
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
All-in-one sanitising, charging and storage. The UV brush head Sanitiser helps keep your brush head free of bacteria. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses.*
4.1
of 5
48
Reviews
JayD
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
A most useful product
One product not to be missed. It does a very good job and is certainly a lot better than your standard toothbrush. My dentist has no complaints either.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Toothygrin
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Does what it says on the tin
My dentist recommended this toothbrush and I really can't imagine using anything else now. I have to admit that I initially baulked at the price. It's expensive, but dentist bills are too (as my dentist reminded me) and I'm certain that the more you pay on the one the less you'll end up paying on the other. In fact, now I think about it, I'm confident this toothbrush has paid for itself. Personally, I find dental care a great big bore, but using the right tools minimizes the effort and maximizes the results. Best toothbrush I've ever owned.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
baby
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Very easy to use and clean teeth
Best tooth brush I have used --teeth feel so clean and sparkly clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex