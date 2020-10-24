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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6982/10
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User manual
All (16)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What is Easy-start on my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Philips SonicareCharging base
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
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