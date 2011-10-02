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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6992/03

4.3
| (40) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Complete gum care
Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, the FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for complete gum care. Now you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gums

Complete gum care

  • 5 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

UV brush head Sanitiser — Cleaner brush, better oral health

All-in-one sanitising, charging and storage. The UV brush head Sanitiser helps keep your brush head free of bacteria. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses.*

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

40

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

3

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

Over the years I have tried many different types of electric toothbrush. Phillips, far outweighs the rest. I am thrilled with the performance, how it keeps my teeth so white, and, being of an age where gum recession could well be a problem, how the gentle but thorough action of my Phillips electric toothbrush keeps them so healthy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

25/11/2013

Nederland

Nederland

ligt goed in de hand en werkt uitstekend

een hele goede tandenborstel met een mooi design en een handige oplaadbeker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

25/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

sonicare toothbrush HX6992

Extremely happy with this toothbrush, after brushing, my teeth look & feel really clean & so smooth. Also very pleasant is the UV sanitiser, cleans your brush after use & automatically switches off.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex

  2. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode