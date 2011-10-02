2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
5 modes
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
All-in-one sanitising, charging and storage. The UV brush head Sanitiser helps keep your brush head free of bacteria. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses.*
4.3
of 5
40
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Lisar
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent
Over the years I have tried many different types of electric toothbrush. Phillips, far outweighs the rest. I am thrilled with the performance, how it keeps my teeth so white, and, being of an age where gum recession could well be a problem, how the gentle but thorough action of my Phillips electric toothbrush keeps them so healthy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
sandra28
25/11/2013
Nederland
ligt goed in de hand en werkt uitstekend
een hele goede tandenborstel met een mooi design en een handige oplaadbeker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
lass
25/06/2013
Nederland
sonicare toothbrush HX6992
Extremely happy with this toothbrush, after brushing, my teeth look & feel really clean & so smooth. Also very pleasant is the UV sanitiser, cleans your brush after use & automatically switches off.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode