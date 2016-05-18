2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
2 pack
Standard size
Screw-on
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth for a thorough clean.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Philips Sonicare E-Series brush heads screws on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.
4.3
of 5
58
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
greyjaybee
18/05/2016
United Kingdom
Best of the bunch !
Having tried 3 different Philips Sonicare brushes..I find this model the only one that does the job properly. It is a real butt kicker in terms of electric toothbrushes.So it's hugely disappointing to me that now it is hard to find replacement brushes and that they are so expensive. Managed to find a new handle overseas but do wish this would be re-introduced in the UK as once my current battery dies I'll be lost. It's as if in trying to improve the design, performance was compromised in later models.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Piia
28/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
Very good product. Works great as usual.Smooth transaction and collection.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Ade52
28/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
Very good product. Works great as usual.Smooth transaction and collection.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads