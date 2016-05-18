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  • Classic power. Classic clean.
  • Classic power. Classic clean.

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare e-SeriesStandard sonic toothbrush heads

HX7002/05

4.3
| (58) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Classic power. Classic clean.
The Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day.
See all benefits

A fresh start to better oral health

Classic power. Classic clean.

  • 2 pack

  • Standard size

  • Screw-on

Our classic brush head

Our classic brush head

This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth for a thorough clean.

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Screw-on system design for Essence, Elite, Xtreme, Advance

Screw-on system design for Essence, Elite, Xtreme, Advance

The Philips Sonicare E-Series brush heads screws on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

58

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

18/05/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best of the bunch !

Having tried 3 different Philips Sonicare brushes..I find this model the only one that does the job properly. It is a real butt kicker in terms of electric toothbrushes.So it's hugely disappointing to me that now it is hard to find replacement brushes and that they are so expensive. Managed to find a new handle overseas but do wish this would be re-introduced in the UK as once my current battery dies I'll be lost. It's as if in trying to improve the design, performance was compromised in later models.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

28/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product

Very good product. Works great as usual.Smooth transaction and collection.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

28/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product

Very good product. Works great as usual.Smooth transaction and collection.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for e-Series HX7022 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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