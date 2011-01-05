2 year warranty
Discontinued
2-pack
Compact size
Screw-on
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth for a thorough clean.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Philips Sonicare E-Series brush heads screws on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.
4.6
of 5
14
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
05/01/2011
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7011/10 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7011/10 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Piet1943
05/09/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Poetst uitstekend
Poets uitstekend zonder herrie. Veel knopjes en functies. Beetje gedateerd.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7012/05 Compacte sonische opzetborstels
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7012/05 Compacte sonische opzetborstels
Sydney2
01/01/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Hele fijne, echt goede opzetborsel. Wel prijzig.
[Employee of philipsglobal] Heel makkelijk in gebruik, met echt goed resultaat. Merkbaar beter als ander merk tandenborstel die ik eerst gebruikte. Ben op advies van de tandarts naar de Sonicare overgestapt. Met deze borstels. Ik vind de opzetborstels wel erg prijzig.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7012/07 Compacte sonische opzetborstels
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7012/07 Compacte sonische opzetborstels