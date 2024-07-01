GET EARLY ACCESS to our Black Friday Sale Sign up now
days
hours
minutes
seconds
GET EARLY ACCESS to our Black Friday Sale Sign up now

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Perfect clean with up to 7 x healthier gums* Perfect clean with up to 7 x healthier gums* Perfect clean with up to 7 x healthier gums*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare Series 7100 Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

      HX7429/03

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Perfect clean with up to 7 x healthier gums*

      The Philips Sonicare Series 7100 electric toothbrush features Next-Generation Sonicare technology, 4 brushing modes, 3 intensity levels, a visible pressure alert and our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all 7000 series

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all
      This product
      Series 7100
      - {discount-value}

      Series 7100

      Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

      total

      recurring payment

      Perfect clean with up to 7 x healthier gums*

      Up to 10 x more plaque removal**

      • Up to 10 x more plaque removal
      • 4 modes, 3 intensities
      • Visible pressure alert
      • Philips Sonicare app
      • Charging Travel Case
      Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

      Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

      The Philips Sonicare Series 7100 electric toothbrush supports you in achieving healthier gums for a healthier smile. With the G3 Premium Gum Care Brush Head, the bristles work hard to remove plaque along the gumline providing you with up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*. Thanks to the brush head's soft, flexible design, it adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums for a deep clean while removing up to 10 x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush**.

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      Enjoy a delightful brushing experience and new level of oral care with Next-Generation Sonicare technology. While you brush, the electric toothbrush's innovative magnetic system adjusts brushing power during each cleaning session, delivering optimal performance of precisely 62,000 bristle movements per minute, even in hard-to-reach areas. Meanwhile, dynamic fluid action supports the brush head's cleaning performance by gently rinsing along the gumline and between every tooth, helping you achieve a complete clean every time you brush.

      Personalise your clean with 12 brushing settings

      Personalise your clean with 12 brushing settings

      Your preferred brushing is in your hands with the Philips Sonicare Series 7100 electric toothbrush. 4 brushing modes help you take care of gum health, whitening, sensitivity and everyday cleaning. Gum Health mode supports healthy gums by gently massaging along your gumline. White mode works to remove surface stains and polish teeth for a whiter smile. Sensitive mode provides gentle, thorough cleaning, while Clean mode focuses on plaque removal for a superior clean. For a personalised clean, you can combine any mode with one of 3 intensity levels, from High to Low, for a brushing session that's right for you.

      Protect your gums with the visible pressure alert

      Protect your gums with the visible pressure alert

      You may not notice when you're brushing too hard, but this toothbrush will. The smart optic pressure sensor precisely detects excessive brushing pressure, then flashes purple while reducing vibration. You'll always know when to adjust your brushing, and your gums will stay protected.

      Elevate your routine with the Philips Sonicare app

      Elevate your routine with the Philips Sonicare app

      The Philips Sonicare app seamlessly pairs with your electric toothbrush and supports you in improving and maintaining your oral health. Our app keeps track of your brushing progress, providing personalised guidance and progress reports so you can gain valuable insights about your brushing.

      Optimise your brushing with the SmarTimer and BrushPacer

      Optimise your brushing with the SmarTimer and BrushPacer

      Achieve a complete clean in just two minutes with our SmarTimer, which ensures you brush for the dentist-recommended time. For an even clean throughout your mouth, the BrushPacer divides your session into segments, with a slight pause in vibration as your cue to move on. This supports you in achieving an even clean every time you brush.

      Always know when it's time for a new brush head

      Always know when it's time for a new brush head

      Replacing your electric toothbrush head regularly is an important part of maintaining good oral health. With BrushSync technology, it's easy to keep your brush head performing at its best. By tracking your usage frequency and brushing intensity, the innovative technology then reminds you when it's time for a new brush head.

      Laser-welded for strength and durability

      Laser-welded for strength and durability

      We've re-designed our Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes from the inside out to be strong, lightweight and long-lasting. Thanks to our advanced laser-welding process, our electric toothbrushes are designed to brush with you for years to come.

      Long-lasting Battery – Enjoy up to 3 weeks of brushing on a single charge

      Long-lasting Battery – Enjoy up to 3 weeks of brushing on a single charge

      This electric toothbrush features a high-performance long-lasting rechargeable battery designed to enhance your brushing experience. With a single charge, you can enjoy up to three weeks of regular brushing before needing to recharge, ensuring convenient and hassle-free oral care

      Travel effortlessly with our premium charging travel case

      Travel effortlessly with our premium charging travel case

      Our redesigned charging travel case with an integrated USB-C port and charging cable lets you recharge your electric toothbrush on the go without having to open the case. Not only is it strong enough to keep your toothbrush safe along the way, but it's also compact enough to slip into any bag, making it the perfect travel companion.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Handle
        2 7100 rechargeable toothbrush
        Brush heads
        • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
        • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Defence
        Charger
        2
        Travel case
        2 Charging travel cases

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday cleaning
        White
        To remove surface stains
        Sensitive
        For sensitive teeth and gums
        Gum Health
        Gently massages your gums

      • Intensities

        High
        To boost your clean
        Medium
        For an everyday clean
        Low
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Cleaning performance

        Plaque removal
        Up to 10 x more effective**
        Gum Health
        Up to 7 x healthier gums*
        Speed
        62,000 brush movements/min

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Timer
        SmarTimer and BrushPacer for complete and thorough brushing
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        USB-A Charging
        Power adapter not included

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure feedback
        • Light ring illuminates purple
        • Reduced vibration and pulsing sound
        Replacement Reminder
        BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        21 days

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Compatibility

        Bluetooth wireless technology
        Connected brushing app
        Android compatibility
        Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
        iOS compatibility
        iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Parts and Accessories

      * Suggested retail price

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush in 2 weeks.
      • *in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas in 2 weeks.
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.