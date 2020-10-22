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Philips Sonicare AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

Discontinued

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Philips SonicareAirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

HX8141

Philips Sonicare AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 3 MB
  • 22 October 2020

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 22 October 2020

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting