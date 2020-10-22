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Philips Sonicare AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss
Discontinued
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HX8141
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User manual
Quick start guide
All (9)
Where can I buy Philips Sonicare AirFloss and accessories?
Can I use other brands of mouthwash with my AirFloss?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss is leaking
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss handle needs frequent recharging
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily
My Philips Sonicare Fill & Charge is not filling my AirFloss completely
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss does not turn on