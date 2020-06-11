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11
d
Days
20
h
Hours
48
m
Minutes
33
s
Seconds
Discontinued
HX8211/02
Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard-to-reach areas.
w/ 1 nozzle
AirFloss utilises unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurised air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
3.8
of 5
786
Reviews
Sazie j
11/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great for cleaning in between teeth!
So easy to use and cleans thoroughly between teeth, where your tooth brush can’t reach.
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
Needs charging
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2018-06-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2018-06-11
FM01
16/12/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Takes the faff out of flossing.
Very easy to use once you get the hang of it. I did get it in my eye a couple of times when I first used it, but quickly learnt to turn it off before rinsing it under the tap! I floss and the use interdental brushes in the morning and use the Airfloss at night so don't expect my hygienist to notice any difference but I feel I'm doing as much as I can to prevent decay.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Parky6
17/08/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Simple & effective to use....very impressed.
A great product recommended by my dentist. I had always found flossing to be awkward and time consuming, but not anymore. I wish I had got a Sonicare Airfloss as a wedding present ! Great customer care service too. Big thank you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
than manual tooth-brushing alone