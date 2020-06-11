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Philips SonicareAirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

HX8221/02

3.8
| (786) Reviews
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Reviews

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3.8

of 5

786

Reviews

11/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great for cleaning in between teeth!

So easy to use and cleans thoroughly between teeth, where your tooth brush can’t reach.

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

Needs charging

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

16/12/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Takes the faff out of flossing.

Very easy to use once you get the hang of it. I did get it in my eye a couple of times when I first used it, but quickly learnt to turn it off before rinsing it under the tap! I floss and the use interdental brushes in the morning and use the Airfloss at night so don't expect my hygienist to notice any difference but I feel I'm doing as much as I can to prevent decay.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

17/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Simple & effective to use....very impressed.

A great product recommended by my dentist. I had always found flossing to be awkward and time consuming, but not anymore. I wish I had got a Sonicare Airfloss as a wedding present ! Great customer care service too. Big thank you.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

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