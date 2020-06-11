2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8221/02
3.8
of 5
786
Reviews
Sazie j
11/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great for cleaning in between teeth!
So easy to use and cleans thoroughly between teeth, where your tooth brush can’t reach.
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
Needs charging
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
FM01
16/12/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Takes the faff out of flossing.
Very easy to use once you get the hang of it. I did get it in my eye a couple of times when I first used it, but quickly learnt to turn it off before rinsing it under the tap! I floss and the use interdental brushes in the morning and use the Airfloss at night so don't expect my hygienist to notice any difference but I feel I'm doing as much as I can to prevent decay.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8222/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Parky6
17/08/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Simple & effective to use....very impressed.
A great product recommended by my dentist. I had always found flossing to be awkward and time consuming, but not anymore. I wish I had got a Sonicare Airfloss as a wedding present ! Great customer care service too. Big thank you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable