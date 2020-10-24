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Philips Sonicare AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Discontinued
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HX8221/02
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User manual
All (6)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
How can I tell which model of Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare AirFloss
How to use my Philips AirFloss Fill & Charge station
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily
My Philips Sonicare Fill & Charge is not filling my AirFloss completely
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss does not turn on
My gums bleed when I use the Philips Sonicare AirFloss
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss works less powerfully