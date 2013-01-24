Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
      For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is the easiest way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to remove plaque where brushing can't.

      For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is the easiest way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to remove plaque where brushing can't.

        Removes plaque where brushing can't

        • w/ 3 Nozzles
        • 1 Nozzle holder
        • Travel case
        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

        Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

        Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

        With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.

        Point. Press. Clean!

        Point. Press. Clean!

        Fill the reservoir on the handle with either mouthwash or water for a refreshing clean, then point and shoot. The reservoir holds enough liquid for up to two uses.

        Helps improve gum health in just two weeks

        Helps improve gum health in just two weeks

        Sonicare AirFloss is clinically proven to improve gum health in just two weeks.

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Sonicare AirFloss helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth's surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

        Removes more plaque between teeth

        Removes more plaque between teeth

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Comfortable ergonomic handle

        Designed to be easy to manoeuvre in tight spaces, AirFloss has a comfortable ergonomic handle and a non-slip grip.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Battery indicator
          Flashing indicates low battery
          Battery Life
          Up to 2 weeks
          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Operating time
          Replace nozzle every 6 months
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Charge time
          24 hours to full charge

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Items included

          Travel case
          Soft travel case
          AirFloss Handle
          1
          AirFloss Nozzle
          3
          Charger
          1 multi-voltage charger
          Nozzle holder
          1

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Removes up to 5x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Auto-burst feature
          Cleans entire mouth in 30 secs
          Nozzles
          Best results change every 6m

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White with green accents

