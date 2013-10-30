ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossInterdental - Rechargeable

HX8255/02

3.4

| (131) Reviews

Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is the easiest way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to remove plaque where brushing can't.

See all benefits

Removes plaque where brushing can't

Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

  • w/ 3 Nozzles

  • 1 Nozzle holder

  • Travel case

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

Removes more plaque between teeth

Removes more plaque between teeth

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

131

Reviews

30/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use.

Great product. I use it twice a day now as it was very easy to get the hang of. Nice shape to hold easily and leaves teeth feeling very clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

26/08/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Ideaal voor lastige plaatsen en lekker snel

Ideaal aan de airfloss vind ik dat je er op plaatsen bijkunt die lastig anders te bereiken zijn. Zo heb ik een vulling aan de rand van een kies, dit zorgt ervoor dat ik met flosdraad nauwelijks bij kan en met de airfloss is dat zo opgelost, waar ik vroeger 2 min mee bezig was kan ik nu in een halve minuut doen, waardoor je direct veel vaker goed je tanden schoonmaakt. Top dus.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Tussen de tanden, oplaadbaar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Tussen de tanden, oplaadbaar

21/02/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Prima produkt !

Deze airfloss is mijn tweede, het is geweldig handzaam overal waar je maar bent. Het enige zwakke punt is de neiging van het apparaat toch wat vocht vast te houden door osmose of zelfs kleine lekkages van buiten naar binnen. Als u het apparaat met de vloeistof (water of listerine voor diabetici etc) vult, wees dan heel voorzichtig en nauwkeurig om niet te knoeien, gebruik een injectiespuit zonder naald. De vloeistof loopt gemakkelijk door de naad in het apparaat als u knoeit, zeker als de airfloss wat ouder wordt of eens flinke schokken of een val heeft ondergaan. Verder perfect!

This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Tussen de tanden, oplaadbaar

This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Tussen de tanden, oplaadbaar

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. than manual tooth-brushing alone