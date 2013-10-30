2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8255/02
Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is the easiest way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to remove plaque where brushing can't.
w/ 3 Nozzles
1 Nozzle holder
Travel case
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.
3.4
of 5
131
Reviews
Ladybird148
30/10/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use.
Great product. I use it twice a day now as it was very easy to get the hang of. Nice shape to hold easily and leaves teeth feeling very clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
IGS88
26/08/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Ideaal voor lastige plaatsen en lekker snel
Ideaal aan de airfloss vind ik dat je er op plaatsen bijkunt die lastig anders te bereiken zijn. Zo heb ik een vulling aan de rand van een kies, dit zorgt ervoor dat ik met flosdraad nauwelijks bij kan en met de airfloss is dat zo opgelost, waar ik vroeger 2 min mee bezig was kan ik nu in een halve minuut doen, waardoor je direct veel vaker goed je tanden schoonmaakt. Top dus.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Tussen de tanden, oplaadbaar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Tussen de tanden, oplaadbaar
Mgmg
21/02/2015
Nederland
Prima produkt !
Deze airfloss is mijn tweede, het is geweldig handzaam overal waar je maar bent. Het enige zwakke punt is de neiging van het apparaat toch wat vocht vast te houden door osmose of zelfs kleine lekkages van buiten naar binnen. Als u het apparaat met de vloeistof (water of listerine voor diabetici etc) vult, wees dan heel voorzichtig en nauwkeurig om niet te knoeien, gebruik een injectiespuit zonder naald. De vloeistof loopt gemakkelijk door de naad in het apparaat als u knoeit, zeker als de airfloss wat ouder wordt of eens flinke schokken of een val heeft ondergaan. Verder perfect!
This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Tussen de tanden, oplaadbaar
This review was made for AirFloss HX8255/02 Tussen de tanden, oplaadbaar
than manual tooth-brushing alone