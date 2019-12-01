  • 2 year warranty

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra

    AirFloss Ultra — Interdental cleaner

    HX8438/01
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra AirFloss Ultra — Interdental cleaner

      HX8438/01
        AirFloss Ultra

        AirFloss Ultra

        AirFloss Ultra — Interdental cleaner

        Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

        Designed for inconsistent flossers

        • 2 nozzles
        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Our clinically proven results are possible thanks to our unique technology, which combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

        An easy way to start a healthy habit

        An easy way to start a healthy habit

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss Pro/Ultra is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

        Clinically proven to be as effective as floss for gum health**

        Clinically proven to be as effective as floss for gum health**

        Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.

        Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

        Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

        With the AirFloss Pro/Ultra, cleaning your entire mouth takes less than 60 seconds a day. Simply select your burst frequency (single, double or triple) and hold down the activation button for continuous automatic bursts or press and release for manual burst mode.

        Total daily confidence with a fresh and clean mouth

        Total daily confidence with a fresh and clean mouth

        Fill the reservoir on the handle with either mouthwash or water, and then point and press. Use with mouthwash for the ultimate fresh experience and anti-microbial benefits.

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

        High-performance nozzle

        High-performance nozzle

        The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high-performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

        Triple-burst customisable settings

        Triple-burst customisable settings

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customised to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Charger
          1
          AirFloss Pro/Ultra handle
          1
          AirFloss Pro/Ultra nozzle
          2

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          Handle LEDs show charge level
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Battery Life
          1–3 weeks*****
          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          • White with grey accents
          • Grey

        • Cleaning performance

          Health benefits
          • Cleans entire mouth in 60 secs
          • Improve gum health in 2 weeks*
          Performance
          Removes up to 99.9% plaque**
          Clinically proven results
          • As effective as floss
          • for gum-health improvement
          • for plaque reduction
          • for reducing gum bleeding
          Customisable settings
          • Auto-burst or manual burst
          • Single/double/triple burst***
          For best results
          Change nozzle every 6 months

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Charge time
          24 hours to full charge

            Regulatory information
            Manufacturer address
            Product risks
            • or your money back
            • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouthwash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under the Support tab for further details.
            • * * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
            • * * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
            • * * * * depending on burst setting used
