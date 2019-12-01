Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
AirFloss Ultra — Interdental cleaner
Total:
AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***
Our clinically proven results are possible thanks to our unique technology, which combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss Pro/Ultra is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.
Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.
With the AirFloss Pro/Ultra, cleaning your entire mouth takes less than 60 seconds a day. Simply select your burst frequency (single, double or triple) and hold down the activation button for continuous automatic bursts or press and release for manual burst mode.
Fill the reservoir on the handle with either mouthwash or water, and then point and press. Use with mouthwash for the ultimate fresh experience and anti-microbial benefits.
By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.
The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high-performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.
AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customised to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.
Items included
Ease of use
Power
Design and finishing
Cleaning performance
Service
Technical specifications