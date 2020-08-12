The Good: I've been using Sonicare since the early 90s and I swear by the excellence that this toothbrush offers. I can't gush enough about how superior it is for your teeth/mouth/gums and they may be a bit expensive, but year after year my dentist says I don't need a hygienist cleaning so it pays for itself. The Bad: BUT for the past decade the newer models seem prone to breaking after 2 years (the oscillating wand seems to disconnect inside the handle thus causing excessive vibration in the handle and almost none in the brush itself). I wish they would make the newer models as robust as their previous generation products. The Ugly: although this past time when my model failed, it was just under the 2 year mark so was still covered by warranty, and the service team were great about replacing it, they never seem to have my product registered (even when I have received emails from them saying "your registered product"). So I have to jump through the hoops of proving when I purchased it. That's mildly annoying and says their focus is on sales and marketing at the expense of product quality and customer service. So here's a suggestion: maybe they should throw in a free carrying case or brush head when you need a replacement, to acknowledge the hassle the customer needs to go through. ...And the Good: But I have lost count of how many times people have asked me if I had my teeth whitened, because this really is a superior toothbrush. Even if it's not perfect I give it 5 stars compared to other electrics. I have tried several others but always come back to Sonicare!