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  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
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  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX8911/04

4.1
| (251) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

*than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

  • 2 modes

  • 6 customisable settings

  • 1 brush head

Removes up to 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush*

Removes up to 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush*

This Philips Sonicare toothbrush removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

DiamondClean brush head offering the best whitening

DiamondClean brush head offering the best whitening

DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond-shaped, medium-stiffness bristles to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.

Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

2-minute Clean mode offers the ultimate in plaque removal. (Dental professional recommended brushing time). White mode removes surface stains, brightens and polishes teeth. Removes everyday stains such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

251

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

12/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product price, fantastic back up service

As always Philips excellent back up service is available for there products if required. Happy to purchase any Philips products, their reputation and reliability is excellent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

05/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The Good The Bad and The Ugly... and The Good

The Good: I've been using Sonicare since the early 90s and I swear by the excellence that this toothbrush offers. I can't gush enough about how superior it is for your teeth/mouth/gums and they may be a bit expensive, but year after year my dentist says I don't need a hygienist cleaning so it pays for itself. The Bad: BUT for the past decade the newer models seem prone to breaking after 2 years (the oscillating wand seems to disconnect inside the handle thus causing excessive vibration in the handle and almost none in the brush itself). I wish they would make the newer models as robust as their previous generation products. The Ugly: although this past time when my model failed, it was just under the 2 year mark so was still covered by warranty, and the service team were great about replacing it, they never seem to have my product registered (even when I have received emails from them saying "your registered product"). So I have to jump through the hoops of proving when I purchased it. That's mildly annoying and says their focus is on sales and marketing at the expense of product quality and customer service. So here's a suggestion: maybe they should throw in a free carrying case or brush head when you need a replacement, to acknowledge the hassle the customer needs to go through. ...And the Good: But I have lost count of how many times people have asked me if I had my teeth whitened, because this really is a superior toothbrush. Even if it's not perfect I give it 5 stars compared to other electrics. I have tried several others but always come back to Sonicare!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

05/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Good The Bad and The Ugly... and The Good

The Good: I've been using Sonicare since the early 90s and I swear by the excellence that this toothbrush offers. I can't gush enough about how superior it is for your teeth/mouth/gums and they may be a bit expensive, but year after year my dentist says I don't need a hygienist cleaning so it pays for itself. The Bad: BUT for the past decade the newer models seem prone to breaking after 2 years (the oscillating wand seems to disconnect inside the handle thus causing excessive vibration in the handle and almost none in the brush itself). I wish they would make the newer models as robust as their previous generation products. The Ugly: although this past time when my model failed, it was just under the 2 year mark so was still covered by warranty, and the service team were great about replacing it, they never seem to have my product registered (even when I have received emails from them saying "your registered product"). So I have to jump through the hoops of proving when I purchased it. That's mildly annoying and says their focus is on sales and marketing at the expense of product quality and customer service. So here's a suggestion: maybe they should throw in a free carrying case or brush head when you need a replacement, to acknowledge the hassle the customer needs to go through. ...And the Good: But I have lost count of how many times people have asked me if I had my teeth whitened, because this really is a superior toothbrush. Even if it's not perfect I give it 5 stars compared to other electrics. I have tried several others but always come back to Sonicare!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode