2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
2 modes
6 customisable settings
1 brush head
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.
DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond-shaped, medium-stiffness bristles to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.
2-minute Clean mode offers the ultimate in plaque removal. (Dental professional recommended brushing time). White mode removes surface stains, brightens and polishes teeth. Removes everyday stains such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.
4.1
of 5
251
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Dentalman
12/08/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product price, fantastic back up service
As always Philips excellent back up service is available for there products if required. Happy to purchase any Philips products, their reputation and reliability is excellent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
BlinginGob
05/02/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The Good The Bad and The Ugly... and The Good
The Good: I've been using Sonicare since the early 90s and I swear by the excellence that this toothbrush offers. I can't gush enough about how superior it is for your teeth/mouth/gums and they may be a bit expensive, but year after year my dentist says I don't need a hygienist cleaning so it pays for itself. The Bad: BUT for the past decade the newer models seem prone to breaking after 2 years (the oscillating wand seems to disconnect inside the handle thus causing excessive vibration in the handle and almost none in the brush itself). I wish they would make the newer models as robust as their previous generation products. The Ugly: although this past time when my model failed, it was just under the 2 year mark so was still covered by warranty, and the service team were great about replacing it, they never seem to have my product registered (even when I have received emails from them saying "your registered product"). So I have to jump through the hoops of proving when I purchased it. That's mildly annoying and says their focus is on sales and marketing at the expense of product quality and customer service. So here's a suggestion: maybe they should throw in a free carrying case or brush head when you need a replacement, to acknowledge the hassle the customer needs to go through. ...And the Good: But I have lost count of how many times people have asked me if I had my teeth whitened, because this really is a superior toothbrush. Even if it's not perfect I give it 5 stars compared to other electrics. I have tried several others but always come back to Sonicare!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Corky1946
05/02/2019
United Kingdom
The Good The Bad and The Ugly... and The Good
The Good: I've been using Sonicare since the early 90s and I swear by the excellence that this toothbrush offers. I can't gush enough about how superior it is for your teeth/mouth/gums and they may be a bit expensive, but year after year my dentist says I don't need a hygienist cleaning so it pays for itself. The Bad: BUT for the past decade the newer models seem prone to breaking after 2 years (the oscillating wand seems to disconnect inside the handle thus causing excessive vibration in the handle and almost none in the brush itself). I wish they would make the newer models as robust as their previous generation products. The Ugly: although this past time when my model failed, it was just under the 2 year mark so was still covered by warranty, and the service team were great about replacing it, they never seem to have my product registered (even when I have received emails from them saying "your registered product"). So I have to jump through the hoops of proving when I purchased it. That's mildly annoying and says their focus is on sales and marketing at the expense of product quality and customer service. So here's a suggestion: maybe they should throw in a free carrying case or brush head when you need a replacement, to acknowledge the hassle the customer needs to go through. ...And the Good: But I have lost count of how many times people have asked me if I had my teeth whitened, because this really is a superior toothbrush. Even if it's not perfect I give it 5 stars compared to other electrics. I have tried several others but always come back to Sonicare!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite+ HX8911/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode