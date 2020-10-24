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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX8911/04
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User manual
All (15)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
Philips SonicareCharging base
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
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