HX9042/87
The brush head for deep cleaning
Tackle plaque head on with this deep-clean replacement brush head from Philips Sonicare. Designed especially to remove plaque, you'll quickly enjoy whiter, brighter teeth while experiencing an exceptional everyday clean.See all benefits
2-pack brush heads
Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this brush head's soft-touch head enhances the bristle motion to comfortably reach more areas and remove up to 10 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Our deep clean brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its centre in a pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days.***
Experience the clean chosen by millions. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Dynamic fluid action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure that they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.**** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.
We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel-based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.**
All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.
Design and finishing
Compatibility
Items included
Quality and performance
