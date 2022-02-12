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  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare PlatinumSonic electric toothbrush

HX9112/02

4.4
| (575) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Exceptional clean between teeth
With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

Exceptional clean between teeth

  • 3 modes, 3 intensities

  • 2 brush heads

  • With pressure sensor

Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

Click on our InterCare brush head to improve gum health in just 2 weeks. Extra-long bristles help remove more plaque in hard-to-reach spots and between teeth for healthy gums.

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you'll get your healthiest smile.

Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

With FlexCare Platinum, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode for superior daily cleaning, White for removing surface stains and Clean for outstanding daily cleaning.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

575

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

12/02/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

Had mine for just over 6 years and only just caused a problem. On purchase of a new toothbrush (from the sonic range) I discover the problem was the base unit. Can purchase a replacement for £11.99 + p&p from online shop. Happy customer, thanks Philips

Pros

Brilliant clean teeth and healthy gums

Cons

N/K apart from base charger failing after 6 years

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

30/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good product, amazing cleaning.

My wife and I both brought this product a few years ago now and we have been delighted with them. The range of settings for a strong or daily clean is impressive. They both hold the charge for a fortnight plus. All together one if the best purchases we have made. Personally I have always prefers Philip's personal care products to any others in the market.

Pros

Holds its charge, a good range of intensity settings. Gentle to form. Fits in the hand well.

Cons

Although it fits in the hand nicely. When wet it can slip through your fingers. A rougher surface would have been better.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

15/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent version, not as pricy as diamond ones

This toothbrush works just as well as the other models. My dentist and hygienist are very pleased with the cleanliness of my teeth and good health of my gums. Battery lasts still over a week now (note I’ve had this for several years already) and still going strong. Keep it properly packed in its case and careful not to drop it so it still works well!

Pros

Not as expensive as other models, prevents you from brushing too hard

Cons

Not many other brush modes but I only use the deep clean mode

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode

  2. Compared with manual tooth brushing alone