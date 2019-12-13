Search terms

    DiamondClean 9000

    Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9913/17
      -{discount-value}

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush.

        Whiter teeth in just 1 day****

        • Connected brushing made easy
        • Built-in pressure sensor
        • Smart brush head recognition
        • 4 modes, 3 intensities
        Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

        Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

        Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact** and up to 10 x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.

        Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

        Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

        The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft, flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.

        Start and keep up healthy habits

        Start and keep up healthy habits

        The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist check-ups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalised Progress Report helps you stay on track and see how much you've improved over time.

        Personalised brushing experience

        Personalised brushing experience

        DiamondClean 9000 comes with Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ to take care of your brushing needs. Clean mode is for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums and Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more sensitive mouths.

        BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

        BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

        Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. For example, let's say you're using the W3 Premium White brush head. Your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.

        Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a reminder to let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.

        Simple to charge and style to boot

        Simple to charge and style to boot

        Your DiamondClean 9000 will last for up to two weeks on a single charge with regular use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth® wireless technology
          Connected brushing app

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          14 days***
          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Compatibility

          Android compatibility
          • Android phones
          • Bluetooth 4.0-enabled tablets
          iOS compatibility
          • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
          • iPhone 4S or higher
          • with iOS7 or higher
          • with iOS 7 operating system

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Replacement reminder
          • To always ensure best results
          • reminder icon lights up

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 C3 Premium Plaque Control
          Travel case
          USB charging travel case
          Handle
          1 DiamondClean 9000
          Glass charger
          1
          Charger base
          1

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 10 x more plaque*
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth in 1 day****
          Timer
          BrushPacer and SmarTimer
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user

        • Modes

          3 intensities
          • High
          • Low
          • Medium
          Deep Clean+
          Gives you an invigorating deep clean
          Gum Health
          Provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums
          White+
          Is for removing stains
          Clean mode
          Is for exceptional everyday cleaning

        • Smart sensor technology

          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads
          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          BrushSync Technology
          • Connects smart handle and
          • smart brush head

        • Software Support

          Software updates
          Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

              • more than a manual toothbrush
              • * compared to DiamondClean
              • ** based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day
              • *** in White+ Mode with leading whitening toothpaste vs. a manual toothbrush
