    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000

    Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9914/62
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
      Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush.

          Whiter, healthier teeth for life

          Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare. See all benefits

            Whiter, healthier teeth for life

            Whiter teeth in just 1 day*

            • Connected brushing made easy
            • Built-in pressure sensor
            • Smart brush head recognition
            • 4 modes, 3 intensities
            Start and keep up healthy habits

            Start and keep up healthy habits

            The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist check-ups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalised Progress Report helps you stay on track and see how much you've improved over time.

            Personalised brushing experience

            Personalised brushing experience

            DiamondClean 9000 comes with Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ to take care of your brushing needs. Clean mode is for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums and Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more sensitive mouths.

            Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

            Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

            You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a reminder to let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

            Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

            Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

            The Premium Plaque Defence brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.

            BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

            BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

            Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. For example, let's say you're using the W3 Premium White brush head. Your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.

            Always know when to replace your brush heads

            Always know when to replace your brush heads

            All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.

            Simple to charge and style to boot

            Simple to charge and style to boot

            Your DiamondClean 9000 will last for up to two weeks on a single charge with regular use.

            Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

            Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

            Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact** and up to 10 x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.

            Technical Specifications

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth® wireless technology
              Connected brushing app

            • Power

              Voltage
              110-220 V

            • Technical specifications

              Operating time (full to empty)
              14 days***
              Battery
              Rechargeable
              Battery type
              Lithium ION

            • Design and finishing

              Colour
              White

            • Service

              Warranty
              2-year limited warranty

            • Compatibility

              Android compatibility
              • Android phones
              • Bluetooth 4.0-enabled tablets
              iOS compatibility
              • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
              • iPhone 4S or higher
              • with iOS7 or higher
              • with iOS 7 operating system

            • Ease of use

              Handle compatibility
              Easy click-on brush heads
              Handle
              Slim ergonomic design
              Replacement reminder
              • To always ensure best results
              • reminder icon lights up

            • Items included

              Brush heads
              4 C3 Premium Plaque Defence
              Handle
              2 DiamondClean 9000
              Glass charger
              1
              Charger base
              2

            • Cleaning performance

              Performance
              Removes up to 10 x more plaque*
              Timer
              BrushPacer and SmarTimer
              Pressure feedback
              Vibrates handle to alert user

            • Modes

              Clean
              For exceptional everyday cleaning
              3 intensities
              • High
              • Low
              • Medium
              Deep Clean+
              For an invigorating deep clean
              Gum Health
              Special attention to molars
              White+
              To remove surface stains

            • Smart sensor technology

              BrushSync Replacement Reminder
              • Always know when to
              • replace brush heads
              Pressure sensor
              Alerts when brushing too hard
              BrushSync Technology
              • smart brush head
              • Connects smart handle and

            • Software Support

              Software updates
              Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

            Go to parts and accessories

            Accessories

                  • more than a manual toothbrush
                  • ** based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day
                  © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                  Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.