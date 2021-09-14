Search terms

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

    Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9944/13
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      HX9944/13
      Overall Rating / 5

      Feel confident, with 100% coverage

      Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean
      Up to 7 x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks
      Enjoy long-lasting fresh breath
      Guides your brushing and highlights missed areas
      Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage
      See all benefits
      This product is only available by subscription
        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with app

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Default payments

In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with app

          This product is currently out of stock
            DiamondClean Smart

            DiamondClean Smart

            Sonic electric toothbrush with app

            Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

            The DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete care. Four high-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health, and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalised feedback and coaching.
            Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

            Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

            Click on the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head to experience our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth to provide 4 x more surface contact*** and remove up to 10 x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.

            Up to 7 x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

            Up to 7 x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

            Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gumline bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7 x healthier gums in just two weeks.*

            Enjoy long-lasting fresh breath

            Enjoy long-lasting fresh breath

            Click on the TongueCare+ tongue brush to gently remove odour-causing bacteria from the pores of your tongue. Its 240 specially designed MicroBristles get between all your tongue's ridges and grooves to remove bacteria and debris that lead to bad breath. Team with our antibacterial BreathRx tongue spray for superior cleaning and super-fresh breath.

            Guides your brushing and highlights missed areas

            Guides your brushing and highlights missed areas

            The Philips Sonicare app lets you know when you've achieved a thorough clean, and coaches you to be a better, more mindful brusher.

            Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

            Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

            If you happen to miss a spot while brushing your teeth, your app's TouchUp feature will show you. You can then go back for a second pass, and be confident you are getting a complete clean, every time.

            Start taking better care of your trouble areas

            Start taking better care of your trouble areas

            Any trouble areas your dentist has pointed out? We'll highlight them on your in-app 3D mouth map and remind you to pay extra attention to these areas.

            Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

            Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

            You might not notice when you brush too hard, but your DiamondClean Smart will. If you use too much pressure, the light ring on the end of your handle will flash. This is a gentle reminder to ease off the pressure and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found that this feature helped them to become a better brusher.

            Guides you to reduce your scrubbing

            Guides you to reduce your scrubbing

            With an electric toothbrush, you let the brush do the work. We've built a scrubbing sensor into your handle as a gentle reminder to reduce scrubbing. This way, you can improve your technique and get a gentler, more effective clean.

            Brush heads automatically select the optimal settings

            Brush heads automatically select the optimal settings

            Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. A microchip in your brush head tells your DiamondClean Smart which one you're using. So if you click on a gum-care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity to provide gentle yet effective care for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.

            Make sure you're getting the most from your brush head

            Make sure you're getting the most from your brush head

            Brush heads wear out over time and become less effective at removing plaque. With smart brush head recognition you'll never lose track of when to replace your brush head. Your toothbrush tracks how long and hard you've brushed with each brush head, and will alert you when it's time to replace. You can also monitor the lifetime of your brush heads in the Philips Sonicare app, and even order replacements so you're never caught short.

            Choose from 5 modes and 3 intensity settings

            Choose from 5 modes and 3 intensity settings

            DiamondClean Smart comes with five modes which cover a range of brushing needs: Clean mode is for exceptional daily cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums, and Tongue Care is the perfect mode for cleaning your tongue. It breaks up tongue debris and sweeps away bad-breath bacteria. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more sensitive mouths.

            Technical Specifications

            • Design and finishing

              Colour
              White

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth® wireless technology
              Connected brushing app

            • Power

              Voltage
              110-220 V

            • Technical specifications

              Operating time (full to empty)
              14 days******
              Battery
              Rechargeable
              Battery type
              Lithium ION

            • Service

              Warranty
              2-year limited warranty

            • Compatibility

              Android compatibility
              • Android phones
              • Bluetooth 4.0-enabled tablets
              iOS compatibility
              • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
              • iPhone 4S or higher
              • with iOS7 or higher

            • Ease of use

              Handle
              Slim ergonomic design
              Handle compatibility
              Easy click-on brush heads
              Display
              Illuminated display
              Battery indicator
              Illuminated icon indicates battery life
              Brush head recognition
              Syncs with optimal mode
              Replacement reminder
              • To always ensure best results
              • reminder icon lights up

            • Items included

              Brush heads
              • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
              • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
              • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
              Handle
              1 DiamondClean Smart
              Charger base
              1

            • Cleaning performance

              Health benefits
              Up to 7 x healthier gums****
              Speed
              Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
              Performance
              Removes up to 10 x more plaque*
              Timer
              BrushPacer and SmarTimer
              Pressure feedback
              • Ring lights up in purple
              • Vibrates handle to alert user
              TouchUp
              Ensures 100% coverage

            • Modes

              3 intensities
              • High
              • Medium
              • Low
              Clean
              For exceptional everyday cleaning
              Deep Clean+
              For an invigorating deep clean
              Gum Health
              Special attention to molars
              TongueCare+
              For long-lasting clean breath
              White+
              To remove surface stains

            • BrushSync Mode Pairing

              C3 Premium Plaque Control
              Pairs with Clean mode
              G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
              Pairs with Gum Health mode
              W3 Premium White brush head
              Pairs with White+ mode
              TongueCare+ tongue brush
              Pairs with TongueCare mode

            • Smart sensor technology

              Pressure sensor
              Alerts when brushing too hard
              Location sensor
              Tracks and improves coverage
              Scrubbing sensor
              Guides to reduce scrubbing
              3D mouth map
              Highlights trouble areas
              TouchUp
              To address missed spots
              Position sensor
              Guides to areas you missed

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

                  Reviews

                  Be the first to review this item

                  • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
                  • * as compared to a manual toothbrush with a leading whitening toothpaste
                  • * compared to DiamondClean
                  • *** in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks
                  • **** after 3 days of use in White+ mode vs a manual toothbrush
                  • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode

