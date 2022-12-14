2 year warranty
Discontinued
Noise Cancellation Pro+
Natural, balanced sound
Premium leather design
38 hours of play time
From the sound to the materials, these over-ear closed-back wireless headphones are crafted to bring you deep into the music. No matter what size or shape your head is, the soft memory-foam ear-cup cushions fit closely and the music pauses if you take the headphones off.
The perfectly tuned drivers in these Hi-Res Audio certified headphones deliver beautifully balanced sound - whether ANC is turned on or off. Bass is tight and impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies sparkle with detail.
Listen at the perfect volume - wherever you are. Adaptive noise cancelling uses one external mic and one internal mic to filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.
Awards
3.6
of 5
87
Reviews
JB2022
14/12/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Such good headphones
I absolutely love these headphones! Firstly I love the style and they are so comfortable to wear. They come in a smart case which protects them in my backpack! They were super easy to connect to my phone and the noise cancelling is next level! I highly recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
Zain
13/12/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fantastic extras and headphones
The Philips headphones are a brand new experience. The sound cancellation is absolutely perfect when it comes to studying, playing games or anything that requires privacy. The sound quality the headphones produce are completely crispy and clear. The battery lasts me a whole day compared to products such as the apple air pods. The headphones are comfortable on the ears although due to long periods of time it can begin to hurt, which is expected. The rotation of the earphones and adjustables size allows for the user to listen to the music in whatever position possible. (Especially good when relaxing in bed and listening to music.) Out of 10 I rate the Philips 13 a 9./10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
Cret4567
11/12/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Lovely Headphones
I have had wireless headphones before as I use them All the time to listen to music and watch tv so I don’t disturb my husband. The battery life is fantastic and the sound quality is fantastic and doesn’t take long to charge either very pleased
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.