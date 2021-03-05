Search terms

    Fidelio

    Over-ear wireless headphones

    L3/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    9 Awards
      -{discount-value}
      Bluetooth
    • Play Pause

      Get inside the music. Anywhere.

      What if you could always be in the perfect place to listen to the music you love? Exquisitely tuned drivers, excellent Active Noise Cancelling and the right fit combine to create the perfect listening environment. Wherever you are. See all benefits

        Get inside the music. Anywhere.

        • Noise Cancellation Pro+
        • Natural, balanced sound
        • Premium leather design
        • 38 hours of play time
        Philips Fidelio. Engineered for exceptional performance

        Philips Fidelio. Engineered for exceptional performance

        From the sound to the materials, these over-ear closed-back wireless headphones are crafted to bring you deep into the music. No matter what size or shape your head is, the soft memory-foam ear-cup cushions fit closely and the music pauses if you take the headphones off.

        40 mm drivers. Natural, balanced sound

        40 mm drivers. Natural, balanced sound

        The perfectly tuned drivers in these Hi-Res Audio certified headphones deliver beautifully balanced sound - whether ANC is turned on or off. Bass is tight and impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies sparkle with detail.

        State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

        State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

        Listen at the perfect volume - wherever you are. Adaptive noise cancelling uses one external mic and one internal mic to filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

        Dual mics for crystal-clear calls. On-board voice control

        Dual mics for crystal-clear calls. On-board voice control

        Two mics in each ear cup focus on the sound of your voice, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you. The fully integrated Google Assistant and Alexa are there to help you pull up your favourite playlists as soon as you ask.

        Touch controls. 38 hours play time (32 hours with ANC)*

        Touch controls. 38 hours play time (32 hours with ANC)*

        A full charge gives you more than a day of music and a speedy 15 minute charge gives you 6 hours play time. There are touch controls for music and calls and buttons for ANC on the ear cups, which also fold flat for easy storage.

        Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

        Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

        Solid Bluetooth connectivity, with AAC support for iOS devices and aptX HD for Android or Windows, ensures the best possible sound when streaming. The detachable cable lets you plug into high resolution equipment for wired listening.

        Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

        Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

        The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset ANC modes. It also features a dedicated equaliser, and you can use the app to control the music you're streaming or access song information.

        One-touch pairing. Google Fast Pair*

        One-touch pairing. Google Fast Pair*

        Google Fast Pair lets you pair your headphones to a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.

        Crafted for listening. Premium design

        Crafted for listening. Premium design

        Lightweight aluminium and responsibly sourced Muirhead leather ensure that these wireless headphones feel as premium as the sound. The aluminium of the ear-cup rings is in matte dark satin, with embossed Philips Fidelio branding. The music pauses automatically when you take the headphones off.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Sensitivity
          103 dB (1k Hz)
          Frequency range
          7 - 40,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Hi-Res Audio
          Yes
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • ANC features

          ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
          Yes
          ANC technology
          Hybrid, ANC Pro+
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          Adaptive ANC
          Yes
          Microphone for ANC
          4 mic

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          2 mics
          ENC microphone
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.1
          Supported codec
          • AAC
          • SBC
          • aptx
          • aptx-HD
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Detachable cable
          Yes
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Multipoint connection
          Yes
          Wireless
          Yes
          Headphone socket
          2.5 mm

        • Convenience

          Android fast pair
          Yes
          Auto pause (IR sensor)
          Yes
          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch

        • Design

          Colour
          Black
          Wearing style
          Headband
          Foldable design
          Flat
          Ear fitting
          Over-ear
          Earcup type
          Closed-back
          Ear coupling material
          Synthetic leather

        • Power

          Music play time (ANC on)
          32 hr*
          Music play time (ANC off)
          38 hr*
          Battery type (Headphones)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity (Headphones)
          800 mAh
          Talk time
          38 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 6 hrs
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          10.1 g
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant support
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant compatible
          • Apple Siri
          • Google Assistant

        • Accessories

          Audio cable
          2.5-3.5 mm stereo cable, L=1.2 m
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm
          Included adapters
          Aeroplane adapter
          Others
          1 pcs hard carrying case
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          5.15  cm
          Height
          20.35  cm
          Weight
          0.36  kg
          Width
          19  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7.69  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10839 4
          Height
          21.67  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          Width
          20.9  cm
          Gross weight
          1.068  kg
          Net weight
          0.387  kg
          Tare weight
          0.681  kg
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          25.4  cm
          Width
          22.8  cm
          Height
          26  cm
          Gross weight
          3.655  kg
          Tare weight
          2.494  kg
          Net weight
          1.161  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10839 1

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20164 4

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.
            • Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.