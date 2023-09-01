Search terms
Quick, easy installation
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Car headlights bulb
Total:
With Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play. There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs come with an ultra-compact body and an integrated IEC 60061 compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily into vehicles equipped with H11-type bulbs and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models**.
Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are designed to offer better light-beam performance than halogen bulbs in a compact, universal design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they provide the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs but significantly improve beam performance using less energy. With up to 80% extra brightness*, Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.
Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. We are aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, so we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigours of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.
Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb plus homogeneous light throughout the bulbs' lifespan. The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs. Visit Philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more and sign up for an extended warranty***. Enjoy the best of today's technology with Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs.
