      Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting and enjoy the latest LED technology for your car. See all benefits

      Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting and enjoy the latest LED technology for your car. See all benefits

      Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting and enjoy the latest LED technology for your car. See all benefits

      Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting and enjoy the latest LED technology for your car. See all benefits

        Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

        Quick, easy installation

        • LED-HL Fog [≈H8/H9/H11/H16]
        • Direct-fit LED bulb
        • Compact design
        • 6000 K cool white light

        Plug-and-play installation

        With Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play. There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs come with an ultra-compact body and an integrated IEC 60061 compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily into vehicles equipped with fog-type bulbs and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*

        Better light-beam performance than halogen

        Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are designed to offer a better light beam performance than halogen bulbs in a compact, universal design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they provide the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs but significantly improve beam performance using less energy. Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.

        Compliant with automotive standards

        Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. We are aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, so we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigours of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.

        Long-lasting performance

        Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb plus homogeneous light throughout the bulbs' lifespan. The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs. Visit Philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more and sign up for an extended warranty**. Enjoy the best of today's technology with Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Direct-fit LED bulb
          Expected benefits
          Simple and fast installation

        • Product description

          Application
          Fog
          Base
          PGJ19-1/3/5
          Designation
          LED Fog 11366 12 V U2500 C2
          Operating Temperature
          -40°C/+85°C
          Range
          Ultinon Access
          Technology
          LED
          Type
          [≈H8], [≈H9], [≈H16]
          ECE R37 certification
          No
          ECE R10 certification
          Yes
          Polarity free
          Yes

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          1500 hours

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          6000 K
          Lumens [lm]
          1800

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          20  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11366U2500C2
          Ordering code
          02599994

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018025999
          EAN3
          8719018026002
          Packaging type
          C2

        • Packed product information

          Length
          9.15  cm
          Width
          4.6  cm
          Height
          7.65  cm
          Pack Quantity
          2 pcs
          MOQ (for professionals)
          4 sets/8 pcs

        • Outer pack information

          Length
          20.2  cm
          Width
          10.5  cm
          Height
          10  cm

            • *It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
            • ** 2 year warranty. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more about our warranty policy
