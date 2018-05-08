Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips component DVD micro system. The speaker system backed with 100 W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.
100 W
subwoofer
Many alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio wakens you with the radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to programme the required length of time for the music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favourite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, it writes both fields at the same time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.
Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
selwin
08/05/2018
España
buen producto, mal control remoto
el equipo es excelente, pero su control se arruina muy rápido y no se encuentran repuestos...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater
cristian
17/07/2011
Italia
un acquisto che rispetta la qualita
un acquisto che rispetta la qualita descritta da philips che ha grande propieta di inpiego in ascolto e qualita riproduzione musica
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 Sistema micro DVD Component
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 Sistema micro DVD Component
Fred
07/04/2010
United Kingdom
Good value - excellent service
Decent little system for the price. We didn't need a big 5:1 set for the size of room. We used this set to tie everything together [TV, PVR, mp3, DVD, etc] whic it does very well. Easy to set up, most cables are included. It has a number preset sounds rather than a proper equalizer which means you have to fiddle about to find the best one for what you are playing, but that's clearly specified in the ads and what do you expect when bigger setups are 2 or 3 times the price. Major gripe is the dimness of the display panel. Philips replaced the first, but second one not much different, you can't read it from more than 4-5 feet. Must say how helpful and quick Philips were with tech support and exchanging the unit. Top marks; dial the number and speak to real people. Only other problem is the mp3 menus which don't show all of the track name. All in all, a pleasing product and a very good service.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theatre