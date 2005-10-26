Search terms

    DVD Micro Theatre

    MCD708/12
    Find support for this product
    • Rich movie and excellent sound experience Rich movie and excellent sound experience Rich movie and excellent sound experience
      DVD Micro Theatre

      MCD708/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Rich movie and excellent sound experience

      A high-quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. With DVD playability, you can now feast your senses on perfect sound

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Rich movie and excellent sound experience

      A high-quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. With DVD playability, you can now feast your senses on perfect sound

        Rich movie and excellent sound experience

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, with a much sharper picture, because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colours, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitations of the standard 10-bit DAC become particularly apparent when it is used with large screens and projectors.

        Progressive Scan component video for optimised image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimised image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, it writes both fields at the same time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

        The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle, whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear and natural sound, even from compact audio systems.

        Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

        Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

        The gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimises the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

        High-end component design with stand

        High-end component design with stand

        The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.

        Aluminium cabinet for quality look and feel

        Aluminium cabinet for quality look and feel

        Aluminium die casting is lightweight and can withstand higher temperatures. It offers great strength and rigidity, along with good corrosion resistance.

        Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

        The Class 'D' Digital Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, the Class 'D' Digital Amplifier has over 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        Real rosewood speaker enclosure for perfect sound quality

        The speaker enclosure is made of real, natural rosewood. Its stiffness and density are both excellent acoustic damping properties for perfect quality sound reproduction. Part of the manufacturing process involves hand-making to ensure a super quality finish.

        Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

        In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. With the Loudness feature activated, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savour a more balanced sound perception overall.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2 x 50 W RMS/2 x 100 W music power
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Loudness
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2-way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 5" woofer
          • Ribbon tweeter
          • Gold-plated speaker connectors
          • Speaker grilles detachable
          • Real rosewood enclosure

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          2 x (L/R)/RCA
          Other connections
          • Active subwoofer Pre-out
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          • Digital optical out
          • FM Antenna
          • Line out
          • MW Antenna
          Video Output - Analogue
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          • SCART

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Station presets
          40

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Display Type
          VFD display
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • French
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • German
          • Dutch
          • Swedish
          • Portuguese
          • Italian
          Clock
          On main display
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt
          Indications
          DIM mode

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • Control cable
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          49-key with 2 x AAA batteries

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          375  mm
          Set Width
          240  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          15  kg
          Packaging Height
          330  mm
          Set Height
          160  mm
          Packaging Width
          525  mm
          Set Depth
          230  mm
          Main speaker depth
          225  mm
          Main speaker width
          160  mm
          Main speaker height
          275  mm

        • Audio Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/programme
          • Shuffle Play
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Tray

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DivX
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • PBC
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          • Parental control
          • Dynamic Range Compression
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan
          DVD Region.
          2

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Control cable
        • FM/MW Antenna

