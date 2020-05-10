2 year warranty
Discontinued
Hi-Fi tube
Silk dome tweeter
150 W
With built-in Hi-Fi Tubes, you can now experience sound of the highest quality that's usually only associated with premium audiophile systems. The analogue nature of the tubes provides a more pleasing sound to our non-linear hearing system. Sound from a tube has low distortion and is always preferred for its clean and detailed, warm and life-like audio quality.
The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle, whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear and natural sound, even from compact audio systems.
The gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimises the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.
4.0
of 5
24
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
10/05/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Het beste sinds MFB
Na een uitnodiging van een goede kennis om dit maar eens te beluisteren was ik totaal verrast door de kwaliteit en het bereik van deze installatie. Weken naar gezocht om ook zo'n set te bemachtigen. De compacte boxen gaan erg diep. De versterker is een perfecte combinatie van buizen(klasse-A) voorversterker en een klasse-D eindversterker. Dit zijn de eerste compact luidsprekerboxen die naar mijn beleving beter klinken dan de alom geprezen MFB boxen. Alles is perfect in balans en ik geniet weer van de muziek zoals hoort te klinken.
Pros
compact, loepzuiver en ook nog eens mooi om te zien.
Cons
slecht één "aux" ingang.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
gregor
13/10/2011
Nederland
goed warm geluid
goed product en een ieder aan te raden. Zenderinstelling is goed te bepalen. Vormgeving is ook positief.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
restseiv
09/10/2011
Nederland
Het product zorgt voor een uitstekend geluid.
Absoluut een aanrader. De vormgeving is prachtig en de resultaten zijn indrukwekkend. Kortom een geweldig product waar eigenlijk niets op aan te merken valt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp