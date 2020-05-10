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  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound

Discontinued

Heritage AudioDVD component Hi-Fi system

MCD909/12

4
| (24) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Obsessed with sound
Experience high-fidelity sound with the Philips DVD component Hi-Fi system with premium materials. Vacuum valve preamplifiers offer crystal-clear sound. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images.
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Enjoy warm Hi-Fi sound

Obsessed with sound

  • Hi-Fi tube

  • Silk dome tweeter

  • 150 W

Premium Hi-Fi tubes for perfectly pure and natural sound

Premium Hi-Fi tubes for perfectly pure and natural sound

With built-in Hi-Fi Tubes, you can now experience sound of the highest quality that's usually only associated with premium audiophile systems. The analogue nature of the tubes provides a more pleasing sound to our non-linear hearing system. Sound from a tube has low distortion and is always preferred for its clean and detailed, warm and life-like audio quality.

Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle, whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear and natural sound, even from compact audio systems.

Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

The gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimises the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

24

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2

10/05/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Het beste sinds MFB

Na een uitnodiging van een goede kennis om dit maar eens te beluisteren was ik totaal verrast door de kwaliteit en het bereik van deze installatie. Weken naar gezocht om ook zo'n set te bemachtigen. De compacte boxen gaan erg diep. De versterker is een perfecte combinatie van buizen(klasse-A) voorversterker en een klasse-D eindversterker. Dit zijn de eerste compact luidsprekerboxen die naar mijn beleving beter klinken dan de alom geprezen MFB boxen. Alles is perfect in balans en ik geniet weer van de muziek zoals hoort te klinken.

Pros

compact, loepzuiver en ook nog eens mooi om te zien.

Cons

slecht één "aux" ingang.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

13/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

goed warm geluid

goed product en een ieder aan te raden. Zenderinstelling is goed te bepalen. Vormgeving is ook positief.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Het product zorgt voor een uitstekend geluid.

Absoluut een aanrader. De vormgeving is prachtig en de resultaten zijn indrukwekkend. Kortom een geweldig product waar eigenlijk niets op aan te merken valt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCD909 DVD-HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

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