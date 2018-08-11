Hi Annie, Let us first of all thank you for taking the time to write this review and sharing your experience with us. Your words mean a lot to Philips in order to be able to support you and improve our products. It is indeed saddening to read that you find your MCM1350 Micro Music System horrible. It shall of course not be skipping brand new CD tracks, neither give you troubles in using any of the buttons. Have you tried using a disc cleaner? Any better afterwards using the discs? Also, what happens if you simply perform a manual reset on the system by unplugging it from power and leaving it at rest for at least an hour before you connect all cables back to place again? Please feel free to reach out to our support at any time. We are happy to help you further here: http://bit.ly/2vFcz9m All best and wish you a Happy New Year! Kind regards,