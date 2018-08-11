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Discontinued

Micro music system

MCM1350/12

2.6

| (11) Reviews

Bring power to your tunes

Listen to all your favourites on your portable music player with USB Direct and Audio in. This Philips Micro music system also plays MP3-CD and CD-R/RW. 30 RMS max output power and Bass Reflex speakers deliver big sound and powerful bass.

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Obsessed with sound

Bring power to your tunes

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • 30 W

Motorised CD loader for convenient access

A motorised sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Audio-in for portable music playback

Audio-in for portable music playback

The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

11

Reviews

11/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

HELP

[Employee of philipsglobal] I love love love my DCB2272 but unfortunately it’s no longer working.... I turn it on it plays the DAB for less than a minute then get the message bye bye a cd will not even load before it goes off. Please help

This review was made for MCM1350 Micro music system

This review was made for MCM1350 Micro music system

28/08/2023

France

France

Une expérience immersive

Celà fait maintenant plusieurs années que cette chaîne hi-fi est au centre de ma chambre, petite et sobre elle s'incruste parfaitement. Pour écouter ma musique je met mes albums sur une clé USB et la chaîne Hi-Fi reproduit un son parfait. Le son qu'elle donne respecte parfaitement les basses et donne une impression immersive dans la pièce ou la chaîne est utilisée. Je recommande fortement !

Pros

Petit et sobre

Cons

Pas compatible avec le bluetooth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM1350 Microchaîne

Date of Use 2021-08-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM1350 Microchaîne

Date of Use 2021-08-28

12/11/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound and everything easy to use

I didn't check whether headphones can be used with this product and only realised after purchase that they can't. Although it's a really nice system I like to listen to music whilst my wife is watching tv therefore I rarely use it.

This review was made for MCM1350 Micro music system

This review was made for MCM1350 Micro music system

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