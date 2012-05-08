2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Delight yourself in fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish Philips classic micro music system. Enjoy your favourite MP3-CD music and USB Direct playback richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost.
10 W
Tape
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Klemi
08/05/2012
Deutschland
Benutzerfreundlich
selbst für ältere Menschen (Schwiegermutter) ist das Gerät ohne große Probleme zu bedienen. Die Senderwahl ist gut durchdacht. Auch die Bedienung des CD - Laufwerks ist noch möglich.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM167 Klassisches Micro-Musiksystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM167 Klassisches Micro-Musiksystem