2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Good sound is yours to have with the Philips classic micro music system. Playback your favourite MP3/WMA music using the USB Direct or MP3 link. Elegantly designed with wood-finished speakers for a classic look that won't go out of style.
Tape
0
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
LOKKOLK
18/04/2014
Deutschland
Über fünf Jahre gute Dienste Geleistet
Seit über 5! Jahren leistet dieses Mini Stereoanlage gute Arbeit. Sie spielt alle CD's immernoch problemlos ab, USB- und AUX- Schnittstelle funktionieren prächtig und sogar das oft benutzte Kassetten-Laufwerk ist wie neu. Für diese Anlage bietet sie sehr guten Ton und ist unglaublich benutzerfreundlich. Das sie fast Jeden Tag Radio, mind. 2 CD's, eine Kasette und USB-Sticks abspielt hätte ich ihr fast nicht zugetraut. Und seit neuesten ist auch das TV-gerät per AUX-Anschluss angeschlossen und es ist großartig.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem
xDFreak
09/02/2013
Deutschland
Das Gerät ist sehr gut
Tolles Ding! Nur leider spinnt der CD Player manchmal, aber das ist wohl normal. :D
This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem
This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem
Dschungare
04/09/2014
Deutschland
Gutes Gerät
Im Vergleich zu anderen Microanlagen in dieser Preisklasse finde ich das Gerät sehr gut. Auch der Klang ist trotz der einfachen und kleinen Boxen gut. Die Bedienung ist einfach und zweckmäßig. Die Ausstattung ist wirklich prima! Der Empfang rauscht leider manchmal etwas es ist kein zusätzlicher Antennenanschluß vorhanden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem