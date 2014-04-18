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Discontinued

Classic micro music system

MCM207/12

4

| (8) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Good sound is yours to have with the Philips classic micro music system. Playback your favourite MP3/WMA music using the USB Direct or MP3 link. Elegantly designed with wood-finished speakers for a classic look that won't go out of style.

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Relax with great music

Obsessed with sound

  • Tape

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

8

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

2
1

18/04/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Über fünf Jahre gute Dienste Geleistet

Seit über 5! Jahren leistet dieses Mini Stereoanlage gute Arbeit. Sie spielt alle CD's immernoch problemlos ab, USB- und AUX- Schnittstelle funktionieren prächtig und sogar das oft benutzte Kassetten-Laufwerk ist wie neu. Für diese Anlage bietet sie sehr guten Ton und ist unglaublich benutzerfreundlich. Das sie fast Jeden Tag Radio, mind. 2 CD's, eine Kasette und USB-Sticks abspielt hätte ich ihr fast nicht zugetraut. Und seit neuesten ist auch das TV-gerät per AUX-Anschluss angeschlossen und es ist großartig.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem

09/02/2013

Deutschland

Deutschland

Das Gerät ist sehr gut

Tolles Ding! Nur leider spinnt der CD Player manchmal, aber das ist wohl normal. :D

This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem

This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem

04/09/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Gutes Gerät

Im Vergleich zu anderen Microanlagen in dieser Preisklasse finde ich das Gerät sehr gut. Auch der Klang ist trotz der einfachen und kleinen Boxen gut. Die Bedienung ist einfach und zweckmäßig. Die Ausstattung ist wirklich prima! Der Empfang rauscht leider manchmal etwas es ist kein zusätzlicher Antennenanschluß vorhanden.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM207 Klassisches Micro-Soundsystem

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