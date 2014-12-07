Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
MCM2150/05
Rich and powerful sound
Listen to all your favourites on your portable music player with USB Direct and Audio in. This Philips Micro sound system also plays MP3-CD and CD-R/RW, and features Bass Reflex speakers for powerful and dramatic bass.
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
70W max
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
A motorised sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
3.6
of 5
14
Reviews
djdan41
07/12/2014
United Kingdom
Great stereo love it
Best on the market thanks philips best features and sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
AdyDorin
20/11/2014
United Kingdom
Really nice sound
Excellent for my Bedroom, next to the TV. Very easy to setup, cool design and impressive sound. I mean, this little thing has alot of punch for its size! The dome tweeters really do theyr job, and the bass is nice and smooth but also powerful. Just like i want it. The USB direct its a must these days, works perfect. The display could have been more complex, and the RDS system is missing. But this are minor things.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Neil61
29/12/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to use
Set up was easy to do. Pleasure playing my cd's with sound quality excellent. Being a bit of a rocker volume at its highest is sufficient to blow the roof off - great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system