Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
MCM2350/12
Bring power to your tunes
Listen to your favourite tracks on your portable music player with USB Direct and Audio in, MP3-CD and CD-R/RW with this Philips micro system. 70 W maximum output power and Bass Reflex speakers combine for big sound and dramatic bass.
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
70 W
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
A motorised sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
3.1
of 5
7
Reviews
Petite caro
06/08/2020
France
Absolument pas déçu
Elle tient son rôle, cd, mp3, bluetooth, radio fm, Audio in, belle qualité de son
Pros
Qualité de son
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2350 Microchaîne
Date of Use 2020-07-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2350 Microchaîne
Date of Use 2020-07-06
vanmo
02/08/2017
België
Produit de qualite.
Exellent produit dommage qu'il n'y ai pas de mode d'emploi plus clair et que je n'arrive pas a télécharger.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2350 Microchaîne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2350 Microchaîne
Ludawigo
29/01/2024
Deutschland
Mit gefällt das Produkt
Das Proudkt hat ein gutes Preis-Leistungs Verhältnis
Pros
Guter Klang, schöner Bass
Cons
Kein Bluetooth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2350 Mini Stereoanlage
Date of Use 2022-01-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2350 Mini Stereoanlage
Date of Use 2022-01-29