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Discontinued

Micro music system

MCM2350/12

3.1

| (7) Reviews

Bring power to your tunes

Listen to your favourite tracks on your portable music player with USB Direct and Audio in, MP3-CD and CD-R/RW with this Philips micro system. 70 W maximum output power and Bass Reflex speakers combine for big sound and dramatic bass.

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Bring power to your tunes

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • 70 W

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Motorised CD loader for convenient access

A motorised sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

7

Reviews

3

06/08/2020

France

France

Absolument pas déçu

Elle tient son rôle, cd, mp3, bluetooth, radio fm, Audio in, belle qualité de son

Pros

Qualité de son

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2350 Microchaîne

Date of Use 2020-07-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2350 Microchaîne

Date of Use 2020-07-06

02/08/2017

België

België

Produit de qualite.

Exellent produit dommage qu'il n'y ai pas de mode d'emploi plus clair et que je n'arrive pas a télécharger.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2350 Microchaîne

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2350 Microchaîne

29/01/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

Mit gefällt das Produkt

Das Proudkt hat ein gutes Preis-Leistungs Verhältnis

Pros

Guter Klang, schöner Bass

Cons

Kein Bluetooth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2350 Mini Stereoanlage

Date of Use 2022-01-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2350 Mini Stereoanlage

Date of Use 2022-01-29

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