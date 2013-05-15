2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM3000/12
Rich and powerful sound
The trendy Philips MCM3000/12 Micro music system sets the pace with sound that is detailed and full of powerful bass - thanks to the wOOx technology. Connect via USB Direct to listen, or play from CDs and MP3-CDs and enjoy the audio delivered.
100 W
Many alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio wakens you with the radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to programme the required length of time for the music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favourite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.
Dome tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, they offer detailed vocal clarity and instruments tone purity, thereby balancing the overall sound when paired with a combination of woofers.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
3.4
of 5
14
Reviews
Marvin27
15/05/2013
Deutschland
Diese Anlage ist Sehr gute Tiefe Bässe und klaren Hochton
Diese Anlage hat Sehr gute Bässe und einen Klaren Ton
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM3000 Mini Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM3000 Mini Stereoanlage
josef1955
09/04/2013
Deutschland
Sehr zu emfehlen
Im Preis-Leistung Verhältnis ist die Mini Stereoanlage ein sehr gutes Gerät.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM3000 Mini Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM3000 Mini Stereoanlage
dijoux
25/05/2022
France
Philips employee
bonjours jai une Philips MCM3000 100 W
[Employee of philipsglobal] bonjours moi j'ador tout les marques meme ce model au nivaux du son rien a dire j'écout du son classic et du jazz ils ai parfait a mon gout pour ce prix oui le le recommende j'ai au qu'un bug sur le mein ils fau dire ce qui ait disable pas de dire du n'import quoi par fois il y a des gens qui ne son pas ci sognieux bref mon avis perso braos a philips ...
Pros
rien a dire
Cons
pas Inconvénients
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM3000 Microchaîne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM3000 Microchaîne