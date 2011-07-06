Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Micro music system
Discontinued
Support
MCM3000/12
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Firmwarehistory
Quick start guide
Localised commercial leaflet
My Philips DVD/Bluray player feels warm
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
Music stops when I am using the shuffle mode of my Philips device