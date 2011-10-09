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Discontinued

Classic micro music system

MCM305/12

3.7

| (13) Reviews

Obsessed with sound

Good sound is yours to have with the Philips classic micro music system. Playback your favourite MP3/WMA music using the USB Direct or MP3 link. Elegantly designed with wood-finished speakers for a classic look that won't go out of style.

See all benefits

Relax with great music

Obsessed with sound

  • 30 W

Radio Data System for station information and data services

The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Wake-up and sleep timer functions

Wake-up and sleep timer functions

Many alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio wakens you with the radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to programme the required length of time for the music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favourite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

13

Reviews

3

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer goed

Dit is wat ik van Philips gewend ben, ziet er goed uit, makkelijk te gebruiken in all, een prima product waar ik blij me ben

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM305 Classic-microgeluidssysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM305 Classic-microgeluidssysteem

24/09/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Ideaal!

Een ideaal compact radiootje! Geveldig geluid voor het formaat, En met de DSC-En DBB- Instellingen kun je hier nog heel wat van maken. Prachtig product voor de prijs!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM305 Classic-microgeluidssysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM305 Classic-microgeluidssysteem

20/05/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM305 Classic-microgeluidssysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM305 Classic-microgeluidssysteem

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