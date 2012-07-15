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Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM700/12

4

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Satisfy all your audio needs with the stylish and compact MCM700 micro hi-fi system featuring USB Direct playback. Admire the mirror-finished centre unit while you revel in high quality sound delivered from the chic wood-finished speakers.

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Relax with great music

Obsessed with sound

  • MP3/WMA-CD

  • USB

Elegant wood-finished speakers

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

15/07/2012

Suisse

Suisse

excellent

Excellent son. Puissant Design moderne. Très petit

This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi

This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi

08/04/2014

France

France

Bon achat, joli design.

Bon son et bel objet. Le lecteur CD est un peu bruyant mais ça ne dérange pas l'écoute.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi

15/07/2012

France

France

lecteur cd trop bruyant.

tres bonne chaine hifi,excellent son,mais dommage le lecteur cd est trop bruyant(sifflements) sinon bon achat.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi

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