Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Satisfy all your audio needs with the stylish and compact MCM700 micro hi-fi system featuring USB Direct playback. Admire the mirror-finished centre unit while you revel in high quality sound delivered from the chic wood-finished speakers.
MP3/WMA-CD
USB
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
eriamc
15/07/2012
Suisse
excellent
Excellent son. Puissant Design moderne. Très petit
This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi
This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi
Tomtomtom
08/04/2014
France
Bon achat, joli design.
Bon son et bel objet. Le lecteur CD est un peu bruyant mais ça ne dérange pas l'écoute.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi
yves59
15/07/2012
France
lecteur cd trop bruyant.
tres bonne chaine hifi,excellent son,mais dommage le lecteur cd est trop bruyant(sifflements) sinon bon achat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM700 Microchaîne hi-fi