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Discontinued

Heritage AudioComponent Hi-Fi system

MCM770/12

3.4

| (10) Reviews

Obsessed with sound

Immerse yourself in audiophile-quality sound with the Philips component Hi-Fi system that features a silk dome tweeter. Plus, elegant wooden speakers and an aluminium cabinet enhance the sound quality, while ensuring precision and control.

See all benefits

Enjoy high fidelity music

Obsessed with sound

  • Silk dome tweeter

  • 60 W

Aluminium cabinet for quality look and feel

Aluminium cabinet for quality look and feel

Aluminium die casting is lightweight and can withstand higher temperatures. It offers great strength and rigidity, along with good corrosion resistance.

High-end component design with stand

High-end component design with stand

The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

10

Reviews

17/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Erg blij mee.

Niets dan lof! Het is handig klein, maar prachtig geluid. Genoeg mogelijkheden in het makkelijke gebruik. Een prijswaardig apparaat.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

een aanrader voor iedereen die van strak design en goed geluid houdt

mooi design in combinatie met gebruiksgemak en een super geluid, kortom een aanrader.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

13/07/2023

France

France

J'aimerais pouvoir L'essayer mais plus disponible.

J'aime ce produit pour sa qualité Française. Mais plus disponible.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 Chaîne Hi-Fi

Date of Use 2023-06-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 Chaîne Hi-Fi

Date of Use 2023-06-13

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