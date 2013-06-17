2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM770/12
Obsessed with sound
Immerse yourself in audiophile-quality sound with the Philips component Hi-Fi system that features a silk dome tweeter. Plus, elegant wooden speakers and an aluminium cabinet enhance the sound quality, while ensuring precision and control.
Silk dome tweeter
60 W
Aluminium die casting is lightweight and can withstand higher temperatures. It offers great strength and rigidity, along with good corrosion resistance.
The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
3.4
of 5
10
Reviews
Riah58
17/06/2013
Nederland
Erg blij mee.
Niets dan lof! Het is handig klein, maar prachtig geluid. Genoeg mogelijkheden in het makkelijke gebruik. Een prijswaardig apparaat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
radio42
09/10/2011
Nederland
een aanrader voor iedereen die van strak design en goed geluid houdt
mooi design in combinatie met gebruiksgemak en een super geluid, kortom een aanrader.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
Fredrheno
13/07/2023
France
J'aimerais pouvoir L'essayer mais plus disponible.
J'aime ce produit pour sa qualité Française. Mais plus disponible.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 Chaîne Hi-Fi
Date of Use 2023-06-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Heritage Audio MCM770 Chaîne Hi-Fi
Date of Use 2023-06-13