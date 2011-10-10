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Discontinued

StreamiumNetwork Music Player

NP1100/05

3.2

| (112) Reviews

Free your music

By connecting to both your PC and audio system, the Philips Streamium network music player NP1100 gives you wireless access to your PC music library and Internet radio. A whole world of exciting music possibilities!

See all benefits

Enjoy music from PC and Internet — wirelessly

Free your music

  • Free Internet radio

  • Large LCD display

Remote control for handy navigation

Remote control for handy navigation

Control all the Streamium's functions from the comfort of your sofa. Search, navigate and playback your music with ease and speed. With Alphanumeric search, QuickJump and SuperScroll, you can have quick access to your favourite Internet radio station or music from your PC. The Streamium control centre is in the palm of your hand.

Digital connectors

Digital connectors

Your Streamium network music player is ready to connect to an audio device of your choice in many ways, i.e. via digital connection, analogue connection, portable speakers and even your headphones.

Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

Streamium comes with thousands of free Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kinds of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favourite online programmes on your audio system without having to turn on your PC.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

112

Reviews

10/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent internet radio tuner.

Add this to your hifi or self-powered pc speakers and open the door to thousands of radio stations from all around the world. Large display with clock(when in standby),compact modern design and remote control make this a good choice. Easy to set up once you have programmed your router passcode...can be connected direct with modem or wireless and will play music files on your computer. I have never had any problems with operation(i have bought 2 0f these at bargain prices) and a bonus not found on many other internet radios is display of track/artist. Connections are by phono plugs so you can use high quality interconnect leads. Headphones can be plugged straight into the unit for late nite listening. Nothing else to say really(or you may think i work for Phillips)! If you get a chance,buy one...you wont regret it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player

26/09/2013

Nederland

Nederland

apparaat werkt voortreffelijke, Spotify eenvoudig binnen te halen

Rectificatie op eerdere beoordeling. Vorige apparaat liep steeds vast. Ik heb hem bij BCC geruild voor een nieuwe. Deze doet het prima. Ik heb hem aangesloten op mijn oude steriotoren.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player

23/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

zeer goed

goed product goede gebruiksaanwijzing een aanrader voor iedereen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player

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Disclaimers

  1. Some features require broadband Internet access support

  2. Some services are not available in all areas