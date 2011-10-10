2 year warranty
Discontinued
NP1100/12
Free your music
By connecting to both your PC and audio system, the Philips Streamium network music player NP1100 gives you wireless access to your PC music library and Internet radio. A whole world of exciting music possibilities!
Free Internet radio
Large LCD display
Control all the Streamium's functions from the comfort of your sofa. Search, navigate and playback your music with ease and speed. With Alphanumeric search, QuickJump and SuperScroll, you can have quick access to your favourite Internet radio station or music from your PC. The Streamium control centre is in the palm of your hand.
Your Streamium network music player is ready to connect to an audio device of your choice in many ways, i.e. via digital connection, analogue connection, portable speakers and even your headphones.
3.2
of 5
112
Reviews
Flattopjohnny
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent internet radio tuner.
Add this to your hifi or self-powered pc speakers and open the door to thousands of radio stations from all around the world. Large display with clock(when in standby),compact modern design and remote control make this a good choice. Easy to set up once you have programmed your router passcode...can be connected direct with modem or wireless and will play music files on your computer. I have never had any problems with operation(i have bought 2 0f these at bargain prices) and a bonus not found on many other internet radios is display of track/artist. Connections are by phono plugs so you can use high quality interconnect leads. Headphones can be plugged straight into the unit for late nite listening. Nothing else to say really(or you may think i work for Phillips)! If you get a chance,buy one...you wont regret it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player
Bert123
26/09/2013
Nederland
apparaat werkt voortreffelijke, Spotify eenvoudig binnen te halen
Rectificatie op eerdere beoordeling. Vorige apparaat liep steeds vast. Ik heb hem bij BCC geruild voor een nieuwe. Deze doet het prima. Ik heb hem aangesloten op mijn oude steriotoren.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player
kojo68
23/06/2013
Nederland
zeer goed
goed product goede gebruiksaanwijzing een aanrader voor iedereen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium NP1100 Network Music Player
Some features require broadband Internet access support
Some services are not available in all areas