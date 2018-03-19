2 year warranty
Discontinued
NP2900/12
Free your music
Philips Streamium network music player NP2900 with its built-in speakers gives you wireless access to your PC music and Internet radio — all delivered by the immersive LivingSound and superb FullSound technologies.
Free Internet radio
Full colour display
Navigate through your entire music collection with ease. The large 10.2 cm (4") LCD displays big icons and zoomed-in text. Zip through thousands of songs with the handy remote control, or go one at a time smoothly in seconds. Sit back in comfort with the remote control in your hand.
Free your entire music collection from your PC/Mac with the Streamium Network music player! With the UPnP connection that lets you connect to any Universal Plug and Play-enabled device to receive or transmit music; the Streamium enables you to access, select and search your music collection in your comp. Just use the remote control and choose your songs through the Streamium. Enjoy your favourite music wirelessly, effortlessly and with great sound quality. Philips' patented FullSound technology brings the CD listening experience to MP3 while LivingSound produces a wider, immersive stereo sound.
Philips' patent-pending LivingSound vastly expands the sweet spot (the ideal listening location in your room) so you can enjoy truly immersive music over a wider area. Combining various sound processes, LivingSound recovers the richness and spatial details of the soundstage that are often lost with a compact stereo system. The effect is a larger than expected sweet spot - one that is extensively and evenly distributed around the room. Now your music enjoyment is no longer confined to the traditionally narrow area. Enjoy optimum stereo sound in a wider area.
3.5
of 5
127
Reviews
Benontevreden
19/03/2018
Nederland
Verified buyer
Super geluid en veel zenders
Meld u aan op Philips.nl en login, vervolgens kunt u op afstand deze internetradio besturen en uw favoriete zenders instellen. Zodra je op de internetradio 1 stap terug bent gegaan met de retourknop op de afstandsbediening werkt de nieuwe instelling. Via de website is er ook goede support.
This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player
This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player
stan64
16/03/2014
Nederland
Prima geluid
Prima geluid, eenvoudige bediening ................
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player
Bertje1963
30/07/2013
Nederland
Zeer goede internetradio
Goede internetradio met vooral een goed geluid. Zenders zoeken gaat redelijk gemakkelijk. Kan via het netwerk ook als externe speler worden gebruikt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player
Some features require broadband Internet access support
Some services are not available in all areas