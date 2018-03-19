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Discontinued

StreamiumNetwork Music Player

NP2900/12

3.5

| (127) Reviews

Free your music

Philips Streamium network music player NP2900 with its built-in speakers gives you wireless access to your PC music and Internet radio — all delivered by the immersive LivingSound and superb FullSound technologies.

See all benefits

Enjoy music from PC and Internet — wirelessly

Free your music

  • Free Internet radio

  • Full colour display

Large screen and remote control

Large screen and remote control

Navigate through your entire music collection with ease. The large 10.2 cm (4") LCD displays big icons and zoomed-in text. Zip through thousands of songs with the handy remote control, or go one at a time smoothly in seconds. Sit back in comfort with the remote control in your hand.

Wireless music playback from PC/Mac

Wireless music playback from PC/Mac

Free your entire music collection from your PC/Mac with the Streamium Network music player! With the UPnP connection that lets you connect to any Universal Plug and Play-enabled device to receive or transmit music; the Streamium enables you to access, select and search your music collection in your comp. Just use the remote control and choose your songs through the Streamium. Enjoy your favourite music wirelessly, effortlessly and with great sound quality. Philips' patented FullSound technology brings the CD listening experience to MP3 while LivingSound produces a wider, immersive stereo sound.

LivingSound for wider, immersive stereo sound

LivingSound for wider, immersive stereo sound

Philips' patent-pending LivingSound vastly expands the sweet spot (the ideal listening location in your room) so you can enjoy truly immersive music over a wider area. Combining various sound processes, LivingSound recovers the richness and spatial details of the soundstage that are often lost with a compact stereo system. The effect is a larger than expected sweet spot - one that is extensively and evenly distributed around the room. Now your music enjoyment is no longer confined to the traditionally narrow area. Enjoy optimum stereo sound in a wider area.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

127

Reviews

19/03/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Super geluid en veel zenders

Meld u aan op Philips.nl en login, vervolgens kunt u op afstand deze internetradio besturen en uw favoriete zenders instellen. Zodra je op de internetradio 1 stap terug bent gegaan met de retourknop op de afstandsbediening werkt de nieuwe instelling. Via de website is er ook goede support.

This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player

This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player

16/03/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Prima geluid

Prima geluid, eenvoudige bediening ................

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player

30/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer goede internetradio

Goede internetradio met vooral een goed geluid. Zenders zoeken gaat redelijk gemakkelijk. Kan via het netwerk ook als externe speler worden gebruikt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium NP2900 Network Music Player

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Disclaimers

  1. Some features require broadband Internet access support

  2. Some services are not available in all areas