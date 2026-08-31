Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
NPX960/INT
The ultimate entertainment experience
NeoPix 960 Smart offers an enjoyable 1080 p FHD image up to 150" and integrates a Google TV streaming device, which brings together all your favourite streaming apps
1080 p Resolution
Dual Band Wi-Fi
Powerful Sound System
Smart Apps
With USB and HDMI ports, connect any media device: computers, game consoles and streaming boxes
Google TV brings together all your favourite streaming apps and personalised recommendations in one intuitive platform. With a user-friendly interface, Google TV curates shows, movies and videos based on your viewing habits, suggesting options from services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more, so you can discover new favourites without endless scrolling.
Thanks to its audio system, immerse yourself in an exceptional sound sensation. Thanks to its 3.5 mm jack output, connect your earphones or even bigger sound with speakers.
Reviews