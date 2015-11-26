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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

NTRX900/12

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

The ultimate sound machines

Hear bass like you've never heard it before on this NX bass equipped 3600 W Philips system with 20" subwoofer. Create the ultimate party with Auto DJ mixing tracks on USB devices, 260 K LED lighting effects and Bluetooth streaming.

See all benefits

The ultimate sound machines

  • Bluetooth®

  • Channel fader between 2 USBs

  • CD, MP3-CD, 2 USB, Tuner

  • 3600W, NX bass, 20" subwoofer

Stream music via Bluetooth®

Stream music via Bluetooth®

If you've got a big music collection stored away on a smartphone, tablet or computer, stream it to a NITRO system using digital Bluetooth® wireless music streaming and make it sound incredible. Powerful sound is rarely this easy or this convenient.

5-band equalizer provides a personal music experience

Auto-DJ for automatic mixing of tracks on USB drive

Auto-DJ for automatic mixing of tracks on USB drive

You can automate your tunes with Auto-DJ, which automatically mixes tracks on a connected USB drive. Add sound effects with the DJ jogwheel. Rock the house continuously!

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

26/11/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Richtig fettes Teil

Ein wirklich tolles Produkt, macht richtig fetten Bass sodass von meiner Dachgeschosswohnung [3Stock] die Küche unten vibriert ;D Die Boxen sind Sehr stabil und schauen wirklich super aus. Das Bedienteil hätte man jedoch schöner gestalten können! Der Preis selbst ist bisschen zu hoch. Ansonsten ein TOP Produkt!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX900 HiFi-Minisystem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX900 HiFi-Minisystem

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.