Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
The ultimate sound machines
Hear bass like you've never heard it before on this NX bass equipped 3600 W Philips system with 20" subwoofer. Create the ultimate party with Auto DJ mixing tracks on USB devices, 260 K LED lighting effects and Bluetooth streaming.
Bluetooth®
Channel fader between 2 USBs
CD, MP3-CD, 2 USB, Tuner
3600W, NX bass, 20" subwoofer
If you've got a big music collection stored away on a smartphone, tablet or computer, stream it to a NITRO system using digital Bluetooth® wireless music streaming and make it sound incredible. Powerful sound is rarely this easy or this convenient.
You can automate your tunes with Auto-DJ, which automatically mixes tracks on a connected USB drive. Add sound effects with the DJ jogwheel. Rock the house continuously!
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
BumBum23
26/11/2015
Deutschland
Richtig fettes Teil
Ein wirklich tolles Produkt, macht richtig fetten Bass sodass von meiner Dachgeschosswohnung [3Stock] die Küche unten vibriert ;D Die Boxen sind Sehr stabil und schauen wirklich super aus. Das Bedienteil hätte man jedoch schöner gestalten können! Der Preis selbst ist bisschen zu hoch. Ansonsten ein TOP Produkt!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX900 HiFi-Minisystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX900 HiFi-Minisystem
Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.