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Discontinued

Original radio

ORD7105C/00

3

| (1) Review

The original radio

Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner.

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The original radio

  • Cream

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

High fidelity sound

Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

When connected and docked, this docking system will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time, this compact radio wowed its audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips' radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

03/08/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Het idee achter het toestel is goed.

Het toestel is een prima audiotoestel, ware daar niet de ingewikkelde instelling van de preset FM - zenders. Het is een crime! Blijkbaar is het toestel ontworpen om als docking-station te dienen. Als docking-station voldoet het toestel prima. Bij de meertalige beschrijving ontbreekt een Nederlandse-beschrijving. Dit is zeer lastig. Door de moeilijke instelling van de FM-zenders gebruikt schrijver dezes het toestel hoofdzakelijk als oplaadtoestel van de iPhone en het luisteren van muziek via de iPhone.

This review was made for ORD7105C Original-radio

This review was made for ORD7105C Original-radio

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